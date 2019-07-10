SKOWHEGAN — Grinding work is set to begin July 14 on Waterville Road and West Front Street.
Work will take place from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. each weeknight and is expected to take one week.
A work crew will be back to pave at the end of August.
For more information, visit skowhegan.org.
