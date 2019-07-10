Videographer Roger McCord spent a month shooting footage of hummingbirds, including ruby-throated hummingbirds, in Cumberland Center this spring.
Much of the footage was shot with a camera “hide” screen set up 4-6 inches away from where the birds would be, McCord says in a Facebook post.
Through the use of slow-motion video and a camera placement that provides a view from inside the bird feeder, McCord provides an intimate three-minute mini-film.
