Police said a Whitefield man was killed Tuesday evening when a car hit him while he was crossing the street on Head Tide Road.

Christopher Simpson, 64, died at the scene of the accident after he was struck by a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by 38-year-old Eric Sroka, of Nobleboro. A Wednesday afternoon news release from Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said Simpson was retrieving his mail when he was hit. Officers went to the scene about 5 p.m.

Kane said Sroka’s vehicle came around a bend in the road and was unable to avoid Simpson. He said neither speed nor alcohol was believed to be a factor. The driver remained at the scene after striking Simpson, according to Whitefield Fire Chief Scott Higgins.

Whitefield resident David Moskovitz, who said he became friends with Simpson when they both worked at the Maine Public Utilities Commission, called Simpson “a piece of glue that held the community together.” He said Simpson played guitar in local bands and hosted weekly volleyball games at his house.

“He was totally a part of the community in every way,” Moskovitz said. “He was a member of about five bands and was always playing music and putting bands together for local parties.”

Moskovitz, who owns Hidden Valley Farm on Hollywood Boulevard in Whitefield, said Simpson and his wife raised sheep and goats and were always willing to lend a hand around the farm. He added that Simpson taught at the Stepping Stones Montessori School in Chelsea. During his time teaching seventh- and eighth-grade students at the school, Simpson was interviewed by the Kennebec Journal as part of a 2012 report on the school.

Moskovitz said Simpson returned to the PUC after working for Stepping Stones.

When contacted for comment, PUC Administrative Director Harry Lanphear said the department is “deeply mourning the loss of our colleague and friend.”

“Chris was an exceptional person admired by all,” Lanphear wrote in an emailed statement. “His kind, fun-loving nature was infectious. Chris was also an outstanding attorney. His dedication, integrity and work ethic on behalf of the people of Maine is unparalleled. The Commission wishes to express its deepest sympathy to his wife, family and friends.”

Brian Tarbuck, general manager of the Greater Augusta Utility District, knew Simpson for about 25 years.

“A great guy,” Tarbuck said of Simpson. “He knew a ton of people locally. (This is) a tough day for all of us who knew him.”

Kane said the investigation is ongoing and no charges are being leveled against Sroka now.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Whitefield Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, LifeFlight of Maine and the Brunswick Police Department.

