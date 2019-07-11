DANVILLE, Ky. — Noah Burgess, of Phillips, graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of arts degree in international studies during the 196th Commencement ceremony held May 19 on campus.

Kentucky historian Stuart Sanders, Centre College Class of 1995, and the Rev. Canon Naomi Tutu, both received honorary degrees and addressed the graduates. Tutu spoke at the morning baccalaureate service, where her sermon celebrated the humanity, dignity and wonderful variability of all people. Sanders used his commencement address, “Seeking Inspiration from Our Past,” to highlight Centre alumni from the past who should inspire the future.

Burgess is the son of Lori and Robert Burgess, of Phillips, and is a graduate of Home School.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: