The cause of the death of a Wayne man found dead Saturday in his boat on Pocasset Lake has yet to be determined.

That was the word Thursday from the Maine Warden Service and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Christopher Brown, 33, was found in his motor boat shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday after a lakefront resident saw the boat floating near the southeast shore of Pocasset Lake, according to wardens.

Brown’s body was found in the rear section of his boat, a 14-foot Alumacraft motorboat. The boat appears to have come in contact with rocks just below the water’s surface in an area that is marked with a hazard buoy. Brown was not wearing a life jacket, but there were some in the boat.

According to the Warden Service, Brown was last seen leaving a nearby gathering of friends late Friday evening. Wardens believe he died during the night. Cpl. John McDonald told the Kennebec Journal on Saturday that foul play was not suspected.

Mark Belserene, administrator of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said an autopsy on Brown’s body was complete, but a cause of death is not available until all tests are complete.

“A variety of lab tests may have been ordered, including toxicology, and may take up to two weeks for all results to be returned,” he said in a Thursday email.

Warden Service spokesman Mark Latti said wardens are waiting to hear a cause of death from the medical examiner’s office to close their investigation.

Reporter Jessica Lowell contributed to this report.

