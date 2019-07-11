Drug overdose deaths declined in the first quarter of this year, continuing a downward trend in drug deaths that began last year.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office on Thursday reported 74 drug fatalities through March, compared to 86 deaths in the first quarter of 2018. After several years of increases, drug overdose deaths declined from 417 in 2017 to 354 in 2018.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said despite the dropoff, he remains concerned about the opioid crisis and the increase in deaths caused by other drugs, such as cocaine.

“The first quarter data shows that most deaths were caused by two or more drugs, and that cocaine-involved deaths have increased. We should expect that as this crisis evolves, patterns will shift and as a society we will have to respond accordingly,” Frey said in a statement

Deaths caused by fentanyl were 66 percent of all deaths and 79 percent of opioid deaths, according to the report.

“Cocaine-involved deaths constituted 31 percent of deaths, up from 25 percent in 2018,” Frey said.

