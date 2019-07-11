NEWRY⁠ — A 19-year-old Gorham woman reportedly suffered serious head injuries while hiking at Grafton Notch State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Camryn Morton was injured just before 1 p.m. Thursday while hiking the Table Rock Trail. She fell about 25 feet from a ledge, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director Mark Latti.

Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said state game wardens, a Grafton Notch park ranger, Newry and Bethel Fire Departments, Bethel Rescue and Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue hiked to the scene to rescue Morton. She sustained several injuries to include a concussion and serious injuries to her wrists, elbow and pelvis, according to Latti.

Rescuers provided initial treatment and carried Morton to a clearing so a Maine Forest Service helicopter could lift her out at 4:25 p.m. The helicopter carried her to a landing area where she was transferred to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter that took off at 4:55 p.m. She was then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Morton had been hiking with a friend when she fell.

