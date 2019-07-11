Kennebec Behavioral Health recently announced its 2019 college scholarship recipients.

This year, the following students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship upon successful completion of their first semester at their chosen college or university.

• Leah Allee, Cony High School in Augusta;

• Jenna Butler, Erskine Academy in South China;

• Emiley Wheeler, Gardiner Area High School in Gardiner;

• Brenna Saucier, Lawrence High School in Fairfield;

• Laura Ireland, Maranacook High School in Readfield;

• Sydney Noonan, Skowhegan High School in Skowhegan;

• Aubrey Fossett, Waterville High School in Waterville; and

• Dakota Estes, Winslow High School in Winslow.

The scholarships are made possible through KBH’s College Scholarship program which developed in order to invest in our communities’ future mental health professionals.

The program is the recipient of KBH’s annual fall fundraiser comedy show, “A Night Out” which will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calumet Club, 334 West River Road, in Augusta.

For more information, call 888-322-2136 or visit kbhmaine.org.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: