The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host a Musical Variety Show fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Performing Arts Center at Winthrop High School, at 211 Rambler Road.

The evening will feature local talent, including MC Denis Price. Performers include Gary Leet, Sylvia Ryan, the Stone Quarry Band, Carlton Kaherl, Bailey Ukulele Group, and Lib Liberatore.

Admission will cost $10 for adults, and $5 for children 14 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Bailey Public Library, at 39 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, or at the door the night of the event.

All proceeds benefit the Winthrop Maine Historical Society.

For more information, contact Shane Billings, adult services librarian, at 377-8673 or [email protected], or visit baileylibrary.org.

.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: