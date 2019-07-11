Portland police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a skateboarder Wednesday night.

Wayne Harwood of Portland was riding his skateboard around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday when he collided with a passing car.

Portland officials said they believe Harwood was entering Cumberland Avenue from Avon Street at the time. The driver of the car drove away and the vehicle was last seen heading east on Cumberland Avenue.

A statement from the city described the car as a white sedan and said it should have damage to the passenger side.

Harwood, 25, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Maine Medical Center, the city said. No further details were available about his injuries.

Police are asking any witnesses or any people with information about the crash to call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

