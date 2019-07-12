Albion Troop 446 Scouts Jonathan Roy, 15, Michael Roy, 17, and Seth Pellerin, 18, all of Albion, received Scouting’s highest honor during a ceremony held June 30 at the Albion Elementary School before a crowd of nearly 100 people including family, friends and civic leaders such as State Sen. Scott Cyrway. Troop 446 is charted by the Albion Parent Teacher Association, according to a news release from Chuck Mahaleris of the Kennebec Valley District Boy Scouts of America.

Pellerin’s parents Melanie and Jason Pellerin, pinned the Eagle Scout medal onto the chest of their son. His Eagle project saw the construction of several platforms to improve the trail at the Corner Spring Montessori School in Belfast. A 2019 graduate of Lawrence High School, Pellerin plans to attend Maine Maritime Academy in the fall to study engineering.

Brothers Michael and Jonathan Roy received their Eagle medals from their parents Chuck and Alissa Roy.

Michael, a senior at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, wants to one day become a doctor and work in Maine. His project saw improvements at the local sports fields including painting seven buildings.

Jonathan, a junior at Lawrence High School, plans to study business at Thomas College. His Eagle Scout project revolved around hunting and helping those in need.

He shot a deer and donated the venison to the local food pantry. He used it as an opportunity to show others how to butcher and package deer meat. He also conducted a food drive in town collecting 15 grocery bags full of food for the pantry and raised $300 to help support the pantry’s outreach efforts.

