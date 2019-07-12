WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Kaitlyn Doyle, of Litchfield, and Emma Conrad, or Winthrop, received degrees from the University of New Haven at Commencement ceremonies in May.

Doyle, who attended the College of Arts and Sciences, earned a Bachelor of Arts in music and sound recording.

Conrad, who attended the College of Business, earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

