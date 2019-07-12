The Central Kennebec Heritage Consul of Museums will offer summer programs, exhibits and activities focused on women of the past in the local communities including Suffragettes. Visit the museum exhibits or programs to learn the stories of women who played important roles in central Maine towns and communities.

The following events are scheduled at central Maine museums.

• To commemorate the centennial of women’s suffrage, the Margaret Chase Smith Library has organized a new exhibit for 2019, “Women Must Take Full Responsibility for Their Citizenship: Margaret and the 19th Amendment” at 56 Norridgewock Ave. in Skowhegan.

The display highlights Smith’s involvement in women’s groups and how she became the beneficiary of women gaining the right to vote in 1920 by going on to serve in Congress from 1940 to 1973 and run for the Republican presidential nomination in 1964.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 474-7133.

• The Taconett Falls Genealogical Library will provide information about families place in the Suffrage movement at the library located at 10 Lithgow St. in Winslow.

Women’s Suffrage was a “family affair”. Men supported — and often outdid — their wives in the suffrage movement. Taconnett Falls looks at several central Maine families, focusing on the Connors of Augusta and Fairfield.

The exhibit, on view through August, centers on the genealogical connections of the Conner family of Augusta and the Women’s Movement. The library is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

• The women who contributed to the town of Norridgewock will be the focus of a display at the Norridgewock Historical Society.

• The Fairfield Historical Society Fairfield has selected five women of different areas of Fairfield who contributed to the town including 2, Florence Kreger, who was involved in Suffrage and the first women in the Julia family.

• Skowhegan History House will host a talk by Adam Fisher (of Maine State Archives) “Here’s to Skowhegan’s Trouble Makers” that explores a group of heroic Skowhegan women who struggled for women’s legal right to vote in the 1920s. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Margaret Chase Smith Library at 56 Norridgewock Road, Skowhegan.

At the L.C.Bats Museum on Saturday, July 27 at 1 pm, enjoy

Tea With Mattie Wadsworth will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the L.C. Bates Museum on U.S. Route 201 in Hinckley.

In costume as Maine entomologist Mattie Wadsworth, a lover of insects, the host will talk about Mattie and show those who attend her early 1900s insect collection.

For more information, call 238-4250, email [email protected] or visit gwh.org/lcbates.

