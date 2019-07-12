FARMINGDALE — Town selectman have agreed to make the switch to LED streetlights, a move that could save 88% of its operation costs.

The town entered into an agreement with Dover, N.H.-based Affinity LED Lighting Wednesday, at a projected cost of $59,356 to make the change. The town also must pay Central Maine Power $22,575 for the town’s 184 streetlight fixtures.

According to Affinity documents from February 2019, the town will save 88% on operating expenditures each year by installing the more-efficient lights. The town currently pays $26,050 to operate the lights and Affinity estimated that cost would decrease to $3,505.

The final price is not set in stone; that will depend on a geographic information system audit review of fixtures types and sizes. The fixtures will not be network controlled, but the contract states that change could be made with a later project.

Selectboard chairperson Nancy Frost said the project should begin soon now that the contract is signed. The contract states that all work will be completed by Dec. 31.

The 2019 Town Report states in a letter from the selectboard to Farmingdale residents that the town would make up the cost of the project in energy savings in 36 months. Over 20 years, according to estimates, the town would save more than $547,000 with LED streetlights, as opposed to traditional street lights.

In fiscal year 2017-18, the town appropriated $31,000 to street lights last year, but used $30,085 and returned $915 to surplus. This year, town meeting voters approved $110,000 in funding for street lights, raising $30,000 through property taxes and funding the remaining $80,000 through surplus from the prior fiscal year. About $82,000 will go toward the project and about $28,000 for operating costs for the current lights.

Town Clerk Rose Webster said the payment schedule for the current streetlights is built into the budget because she was unsure when the work would be done. She said any money not spent would be directed to surplus.

The contract guarantees materials used for one year and lighting fixtures for 10 years. Affinity will furnish all materials, supplies, tools, equipment, labor and other services, but if police detail is necessary during the course of work, the town will be responsible.

Frost said Thursday that the savings may not be drastic enough to lower property taxes, but the savings will help the town out “tons and tons.” She said the town office has also been outfitted with LED streetlights.

Affinity is one of two major players facilitating switches locally, with the other being RealTerm Energy, which has offices in Annapolis, Maryland, and Montreal. The Kennebec Journal reported in December 2018 that officials from Chelsea, Farmingdale, Vassalboro, Belgrade, Randolph, Pittston and Gardiner met in October 2018 in the Randolph Town Office to hear a presentation from RealTerm officials.

Frost said the next big project for the town could be renovating the town office to be more compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. She said those renovations could include

