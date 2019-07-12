WILTON — Thirty firefighters responded to a blaze early Friday morning that destroyed a vacant house at 429 U.S. Route 2 West.

State fire investigators were on the scene Friday to determine the cause.

Some items collected from the scene will be looked at before determining a cause, Sgt. Joel Davis of the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal said before leaving the scene.

An early-morning fire Friday destroyed a vacant house at 429 U.S. Route 2 West in Wilton. Courtesy photo of Scott Shink

When Wilton Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak arrived, the building was fully engulfed in fire, Doak said. There was no address given, but it was easily found because of the flames shooting up, he said.

Firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Chesterville, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls responded to the fire, which was reported at 1:40 a.m.

The house has been vacant for some time, Doak said. He did know whether there was electricity to the home because the power line was on the ground when they arrived, he said.

The cause of a fire early Friday that destroyed a vacant house at 429 U.S. Route 2 West in Wilton was under investigation Friday. Courtesy photo of Scott Shink

He didn’t know whether the building was insured.

The entire property is valued at $45,203, with the house valued at $9,453, according to town records. Kenneth Hill of North Berwick owns the property.

