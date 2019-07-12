FALMOUTH FORESIDE – This property’s idyllic Southern Maine coast location can scarcely be improved upon.

On this serene summer morning, lobster boats and smaller craft dot the water off Town Landing. Over towards the marina, young children are clearly enjoying their sailing lesson.

The farther view is stunning and sweeping: a Casco Bay panorama, with islands near (Clapboard, Cow) and more distant (Chebeague big and little, Great Diamond and Little Diamond) spread before you on a plain of blue. Calm and sun-kissed, or dramatic and storm-tossed, the ever-changing picture is always absorbing.

For convenience, too, the spot is unmatched. It’s 10 minutes to the renowned restaurants and other attractions of downtown Portland and the Old Port, and very handy to I-295 and other major roadways.

Handy Boat (full-service yard and marina), the Portland Yacht Club, Portland Country Club, Falmouth Town Landing and Portland Country Club are near neighbors.

And the year-round, three-bedroom home? It’s a shingled, cottage-style seaside classic that has seen many updates and improvements in recent years. The main level is open-concept. The new kitchen offers clear views of Casco Bay, and includes a charming banquette. A water-facing, four-season porch with cast-iron baseboards runs across the front of the house.

Vintage features – hardwood flooring, beadboard, built-in shelving, a cool seat in the master bedroom’s window bay – are everywhere. The spacious full bath has multiple closets. The partial-daylight basement provides workshop space, and there’s a single-vehicle garage.

The home at 16 East Ramsdell Road, Falmouth, will be auctioned live and online by Tranzon Auction Properties at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Please visit www.tranzon.com/ap19052; or contact Sophia Rosendo or Michael Carey at 207-775-4300, [email protected], [email protected].

Previews: Saturday July 20, 11 a.m. to noon; and Friday July 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

