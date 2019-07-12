Maine Quilts Between 1750 and Now will be on view from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.
Laurie LeBar, curator of history and decorative arts at the Maine State Museum, will present a powerpoint presentation showing the kinds of quilts made from 1750 to now. She will explain how she dates quilts using traditional means, comparing fabrics, patterns and stitching.
For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna, 563-3350, or [email protected], or visit lincoln-home.org and follow the organization on Facebook.
-
Editorials
Our View: Mills right to take time with nursing home funding
-
Real Estate
On the Foreside, a Special Waterfront Property is Coming to Market
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Commentary: Ross Perot pioneered the insurgent trail that Trump rode to victory
-
Maine Crime
Girlfriend says Bridgton man charged with assaulting couple was high on meth