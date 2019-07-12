Maine Quilts Between 1750 and Now will be on view from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

Laurie LeBar, curator of history and decorative arts at the Maine State Museum, will present a powerpoint presentation showing the kinds of quilts made from 1750 to now. She will explain how she dates quilts using traditional means, comparing fabrics, patterns and stitching.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna, 563-3350, or [email protected], or visit lincoln-home.org and follow the organization on Facebook.

