The ShineOnCass Foundation has launched a school snack drive through the month of July to help fill the shelves of Oakland School food pantries. The ShineOnCass Snack Drive, part of Oakfest’s ShineOn Oakland Day, will collect donations of non-perishable, individually-packaged snacks to be distributed during the school year to local students in need.

Suggested snack donations include peanut butter crackers, granola bars, waters, Rice Krispies snacks, fruit gummies, animal crackers, applesauce cups, fruit cups, popcorn (individual servings), cereal, mac and cheese or other non-perishable, individually-packaged foods.

Collection boxes will be at the 11-hour soccer game Kick for Cass on July 20 at Thomas College and all weekend at Oakfest, July 26, 27 and 28. Donations of snacks also can be dropped off at the Oakland Town Office, at 6 Cascade Mill Road, Camden National Bank, 51 Main St. in Oakland, or can be purchased and donated at Buddies Groceries, 43 Main St. in Oakland.

“We think the snack drive is a great opportunity for families to support other families in need, and a special way for kids to shine their own light by giving to others,” said ShineOnCass Executive Director Monica Charette in a news release.

The 5th annual Oakfest will feature three days of community events including an outdoor family movie night, street dance, open air market and a triathlon. Saturday, designated ShineOn Oakland Day will welcome dozens of food vendors, Maine artists and crafters and community organizations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at an open air market located at Williams Elementary School, 55 Pleasant St. The day will include live music, as well as many children and family activities.

The foundation also will host its Kindness Matters Bookmark Project at Oakfest, July 27, where children can create ShineOnCass bookmarks with positive messages to leave in school and local libraries to help spread kindness.

For more information, visit shineoncass.org, or email [email protected].

