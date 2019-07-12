WALES – Firefighters from Wales and Sabattus saved a home Thursday afternoon when three outbuildings caught fire at 237 Oak Hill Road.

Wales fire officials said crews aggressively attacked the flames to keep them from the mobile home nearby. No one was hurt and other than melted siding, the home was spared.

Fire officials said the man who lives on the property had been grinding skis off the bottom of an ice shack at about 2:30 p.m. when sparks caused a fire in a corner of the shack. The tenant doused the flames with water and left the property, fire officials said.

While the tenant was away, a neighbor spotted smoke and ran over. When he arrived, officials said, he saw the ice shack ablaze and the flames spread to a detached garage and shed.

The three outbuildings were considered a total loss.

Share

« Previous

filed under: