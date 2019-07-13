LEWISTON — Bates College graduated 469 students from 36 states and 36 countries on May 26. Cumulatively, the class of 2019 performed 80,000 hours of community service, exemplifying Bates’ commitment to community learning and civic action.

The local students include:

Kyle Flaherty, of Litchfield, who majored in history. Flaherty, the child of Mr. and Mrs. Moses E. Flaherty, of Litchfield, is a 2015 graduate of Oak Hill High School.

Flaherty also was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years.

Clio Barr, of Hallowell, graduated summa cum laude, and majored in politics and minored in philosophy. Barr, the child of John A. Barr and Marion R. Hylan Barr, of Hallowell, is a 2015 graduate of Hall-Dale High School.

Barr also graduated as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an organization recognized as conferring the highest undergraduate academic honors and as the oldest Greek letter society in the US.

Abby Westberry, of Readfield, graduated summa cum laude, and majored in sociology and politics. Westberry, the child of Joseph P. and Nicola C. Westberry of Readfield, is a 2015 graduate of Maranacook Community School.

Westberry also graduated as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an organization recognized as conferring the highest undergraduate academic honors and as the oldest Greek letter society in the US.

Katie Hughes, of Pittsfield, majored in psychology and minored in education. Hughes, the child of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory P. Hughes, of Pittsfield, is a 2015 graduate of Maine Central Institute.

Josh Caldwell, of West Gardiner, majored in environmental studies and minored in geology. Caldwell, the child of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Caldwell, of West Gardiner, is a 2015 graduate of Gardiner Area High School.

Sarah Shoulta, of Waterville, majored in economics. Shoulta, the child of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan G. Shoulta, of Waterville, is a 2015 graduate of Waterville Senior High School.

Ted Burns, of Topsham, majored in English. Burns, the child of H. Jay Burns and Jennifer H. Burns, of Topsham, is a 2015 graduate of Mt. Ararat School.

Mackenzie Winslow, of Winslow, majored in neuroscience. Winslow, the child of Mr. and Ms. Kelly J. Winslow, of Winslow, is a 2015 graduate of Winslow High School.

Drew Parsons, of Oakland, majored in sociology. Parsons, the child of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher S. Parsons, of Oakland, is a 2015 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

Emma Foss, of Solon, majored in mathematics. Foss is a 2015 graduate of Carrabec High School.

