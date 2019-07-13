VALDOSTA, Ga. — Ashley Butler, of Augusta, has earned the Associate of Applied Science degree in dental hygiene from Valdosta State University.
Butler was among more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students who completed the requirements for their respective degrees during the 2019 spring semester.
