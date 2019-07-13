BURLINGTON, Vt. — Five local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College.
They are: Ian Burke, of Farmington, who is majoring in communication; Gabriel Ferrero, of Nobleboro, majoring in creative media; Cole Gagnon, of Topsham, majoring in game design; Hattie Rosenberg, of Kingfield, majoring in international business; and Benjamin Voter, of Cornville, majoring in game design.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
