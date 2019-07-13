AUGUSTA — The Fitzgerald-Cummings American Legion Post 2 welcomes donations for a yard sale scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the post home on 7 Legion Drive.

The event will be held rain or shine. The kitchen will be open for hamburgers and hot dogs.

Those who have items to donate, can drop the items off at the post home.

Tables also are available for rent for $10 per table.

Proceeds will support American Legion Auxiliary Veterans Programs, such as Togus, Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta, Special Olympics etc.

To make arrangements, contact Soraya Umphrey at [email protected] or 582-4091.

.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, July
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.