AUGUSTA — The Fitzgerald-Cummings American Legion Post 2 welcomes donations for a yard sale scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the post home on 7 Legion Drive.

The event will be held rain or shine. The kitchen will be open for hamburgers and hot dogs.

Those who have items to donate, can drop the items off at the post home.

Tables also are available for rent for $10 per table.

Proceeds will support American Legion Auxiliary Veterans Programs, such as Togus, Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta, Special Olympics etc.

To make arrangements, contact Soraya Umphrey at [email protected] or 582-4091.

