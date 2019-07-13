WATERVILLE — Educare Central Maine’s third annual showcase was held July 8.

During the event, Natachia Lovering spoke to an audience of supporters about her path from homelessness to being a college bound, single mother. “The time I’ve spent at Educare has truly been an amazing experience for many reasons; I’m on track to furthering my education and opening up career opportunities to give my daughter a better, more solid life,” Lovering said to the crowd, “I would have never accomplished these goals in the past two years if I wasn’t given the support from people who wanted to see me succeed and further myself in life,” according to a news release from Educare.

“We have amazing parents in our program,” said Erin Merrill, director of Development at Educare Central Maine, according to the release. “Their stories are emotional and encouraging. We are so proud of Natachia. She has overcome a lot of obstacles and we are in awe of her for the work and determination that she has demonstrated. She is a perfect example of what can happen when the community works together to support our families.”

Lovering’s story included her stay at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, her time attending Kennebec Valley Community College and what she learned as a member of Educare’s Parent Ambassador Program.

The event highlighted the impact that Educare is having as a platform for change in the community for parents and their children, according to the release. Attendees were given tours of the school by highly skilled teachers and learned how important activities like family style meals, teaching emotional and social skills, and a natural, learning playground can be to children.

Community sponsorships from businesses like Central Maine Motors, Bangor Savings Bank, Marden’s and C.O Beck & Sons helped to highlight the importance of investing in early care and education for the community’s youngest citizens. Their sponsorships joined the long standing support of Educare Central Maine from Colby, Thomas College, Kennebec Valley Community College and the Maine Early Learning Investment Group.

For more information, visit educarecentralmaine.org.

