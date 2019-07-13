Belgrade Historical Society will host “Recovering the Recent Past,” presented by David Leigh, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Lakes Alliance, formerly the Maine Lakes Resource Center, 137 Main St., in Belgrade Lakes Village, according to a news release from the historical society.

During the 1990s, students in Leigh’s history classes at Messalonskee High School in Oakland wrote letters directly to key individuals who have had great influence in national and international events during the late 20th century. The students asked basic questions, such as what pieces of legislations were deemed the most positive and which pieces were the most mistaken. Also, students asked what significant events each person witnessed. The responses were gratifying, informative and provided great insight. The students truly gained a greater appreciation of the key personalities of the late 20th century, according to the release.

Leigh’s career in Maine education spanned 31 years as a teacher, high school principal and community college instructor. In addition, he has presented enrichment lectures on cruise ships. In retirement, Leigh has continued to direct the TIME/NEWSWEEK Cover Project. Begun in 1972, the collection now includes more than 1,100 autographed covers, according to the release.

There is no charge for this program, though donations to the Capital Building Fund to restore and renovate the 1815 Meeting House in Belgrade are welcome.

For more information, contact Dianne Dowd, chairwoman of the Belgrade Historical Society, at [email protected] or cell 617-548-3569.

