DAMARISCOTTA — The Skidompha Library Genealogy Club will host presentation about the life and adventures of Lydia Keene at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Skidompha’s Porter Meeting Hall, 184 Main St.

Keene’s granddaughter Joan Gregoire will base her talk on years of research using family papers, photos, long-distance correspondence and use of online resources, according to a news release from the library.

Keene, a Bremen local, completed a sailing trip around the world in 1899 as a tutor for the daughter of Capt. Omar Chapman. It was a voyage filled with adventure and intrigue, and Keene’s diary brings her experience to life. Shea also kept an illustrated logbook, newly acquired by her granddaughter, which further adds humor and detail to this saga.

The genealogy club is free and open to all; it is a growing group of researchers at all levels of expertise, researching families from all over the US with ancestors from many different countries. Please allow plenty of time for parking.

For more information, call Kelsey Gibbs, director of communications at the public library, at 563-5513.

