The Mount Vernon Community Center and the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library will sponsor its third annual community story time, Stories from the Metroplex, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the community center, 2 Main St.

Anyone in the Mount Vernon, Vienna, Fayette area and beyond is invited to share brief stories, musings, and odd, sweet or funny bits of writing they’ve come across. Ideas to share: stories from childhood, something written for school and have kept over the years, passages from correspondence, odd recipes, hopes for future adventures.

Stories must family friendly and are no longer than five minutes in length. Snacks will be provided.

For more information, call Mary Anne Libby at 293-2954.

Share

« Previous

filed under: