What ever happened to good, old-fashioned customer service, when you picked up the phone, dialed the service department and bingo, a real, live person was on the other end?

Today all you get is a run-around by playing tic-tac-toe from an automated recording directing you to press various numbers, keys, entering your zip code and Social Security, and various other bogus questions.

Finally, if you do get through, they tell you all other agents are busy with another client and place you on a holding line where you can listen to 10-15 minutes of elevator music.

Wouldn’t it be nice to hear a real human voice rather than a voice box running you around on the other end? To me that is good, old-fashioned customer service — you can solve the issue more quickly without all the frustrations.

I’m sure other readers feel the same way.

Eddie Cowan

Starks

Share

« Previous

Next »