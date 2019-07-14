“Godspell” will open Thursday, July 18, at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road, in Madison.

Performance are set for July 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

This successful rock opera needs little introduction, but when it was first produced on Broadway in 1971 it broke new ground in its stage treatment of the historical Jesus Christ. Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew it deals with the last days of Jesus, and includes dramatized versions of several well-known parables. And yet it is something more — a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man.

The cast are conceived as clowns, improvising scenery and costumes, and using many well-known theatrical devices, pantomime vaudeville and varied musical styles to interpret one of humanity’s greatest event

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.