“Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Dawn McAndrews, will be staged July 18 through Aug. 17 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

In the wake of his father’s abrupt death, Hamlet returns home to find his personal and political world turned upside down — his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne, and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father’s ghost appears and demands vengeance, the desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

Tickets cost $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for children.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org or call the box office at 933-9999.

