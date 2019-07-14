AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed June 27-July 10, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Queen Akers, 24, of Waterville, criminal trespassing July 1, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence.

Monica J. Allen, 36, of Farmington, failure to register vehicle May 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Samuel Baker, 43, of Gardiner, harassment May 23, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Arun Baskaran, 26, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and operating after registration suspended March 19, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Eileen Bayer, 51, of Union, passing stopped school bus Oct. 24, 2018, in Windsor, dismissed.

Treshawn Benbow, 18, of Skowhegan, minor possessing liquor May 26, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Dawson S. Berner, 24, of Gray, violating conditions of release July 9, 2019, in Monmouth, $200 fine, $200 suspended; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, $200 fine.

Christina Bohurjak, 49, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 3, 2017, in Augusta, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Rayno M. Boivin, 37, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without a license Feb. 27, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Michael Bolduc, 60, of South China, failing to produce a permit May 8, 2019, in Winslow, $50 fine.

Michael W. Bowden, 36, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 27, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, six-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Caleb Matthew Brezler, 20, of Monmouth, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug March 31, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed; marijuana: under 21 years of age May 31, 2018, in Litchfield, $350 fine.

Shaun M. Burchell, 40, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 4, 2019, in Augusta, three-day jail sentence.

Ryan R. Cameron, 36, of Farmingdale, possessing sexual explicit material of minor under 12 July 26, 2017, in Readfield, three-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two year probation.

James Cayer, 60, of Augusta, depositing matter in streets, sidewalks and public May 18, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Patricia Chasse, 69, of Farmingdale, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 8, 2015, in Farmingdale, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence all suspended, six month administrative release.

Deon Cheers, 41, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked March 3, 2019, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Bryan B. Clukey, 31, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 9, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $169 restitution.

Christopher Clukey, 53, of Dover-Foxcroft, failure to register vehicle May 25, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Heather Coolidge, 31, of Augusta, assault April 19, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Leo R. Coutu, 34, of Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property and forgery Dec. 3, 2018, in Randolph, dismissed.

Michael Warren Cunningham, 61, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Feb. 27, 2019, in Litchfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Daryl M. Davis, 32, of Gardiner, attaching false plates May 25, 2019, in Gardiner, $150 fine.

Sadie Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, use of drug paraphernalia May 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Sadie Davis, 31, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jennifer A. Dennis, 33, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 22, 2019, in Augusta, 72-hour jail sentence.

Hannah Dillingham, 18, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor May 10, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Franklin J. Dodge, 57, of Union, violation of alewives requirements May 12, 2019, in Chelsea, $250 fine.

Samuel H. Doughty, 18, of China, violating conditions of release July 8, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Geneida Dunlop, 31, of New York City, New York, assault March 5, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town, dismissed.

November D. Erving, 36, of Augusta, habitually truant students May 7, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 21, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Kenneth J. Evers Jr., 33, of Winslow, assault and criminal mischief April 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Laurie Jo Farrar, 45, of Topsham, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 20, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

David A. Fecteau, 53, of Benton, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 20, 2019, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Andrew Lawrence Fertig, 63, of Clinton, operating under the influence July 8, 2019, in Waterville, $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions restrictions, same date and town, seven day jail sentence.

Jarret P. Fortin, 26, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license March 25, 2019, in Sidney, $100 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Christopher Harris Fowler, 23, of Benton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 19, 2019, in Clinton, 48-hour jail sentence.

Glenn Fuller, 53, of Winslow, operating under the influence May 11, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Cameron Gagne, 21, of Waterville, assault June 3, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine, seven-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force June 3, 2019, in Waterville, seven-day jail sentence.

Adrian J. Gariepy, 47, of Fairfield, attaching false plates May 12, 2019, in Oakland, $150 fine.

Daniel A. Giroux, 42, of Vassalboro, operating without safety equipment June 6, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Derek J. Grover, 37, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 2, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine.

Cameron J. Hanna, 26, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle May 14, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Kimberly Harvey, 24, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 11, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine, $400 restitution. Theft by deception April 30, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine, $300 suspended.

Jessica Hill, 30, of Brooklyn, Massachusetts, operating vehicle without license April 12, 2019, in Monmouth, $100 fine.

Xue Chen Huang, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, operating vehicle without license May 5, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Kaleigh Huard, 19, of Sabattus, criminal trespassing April 27, 2019, in Winthrop, $300 fine; violating conditions of release, April 28, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Brian M. Hyde, 32, of Augusta, attaching false plates May 17, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Justin D. Johnson, 35, of Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation Feb. 22, 2019, in Oakland, $1,000 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two year probation; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 4, 2019, in Gardiner, seven-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence.

Kelli Anne Johnson, 34, of Winslow, violating conditions of release Jan. 5, 2018, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence.

Ryan M. Jordan, 35, of Jay, operating under the influence Nov. 30, 2018, in Readfield, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, same date and town, dismissed.

Adam N. Kalloch, 28, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence Jan. 26, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $500 fine; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, one year probation. Operating while license suspended or revoked April 24, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, $400 suspended; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked March 27, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence. Violating conditions of release April 21, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Torrey Kingsbury, 45, of Winslow, failing to extinguish fire May 13, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine, $550 restitution.

Eben C. Kittredge, 21, of Steep Falls, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 7, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Timmy J. Labbe, 50, of Windsor, driving to endanger Sept. 26, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Robert C. Lacroix, 32, of Waterville, refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop April 17, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Nason C. S. Lanphier, 22, of Waterville, domestic violence assault June 1, 2019, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two year probation.

Adam Lemieux, 52, of Windsor, failure to register vehicle May 24, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Matthew A. Libbey, 35, of Wayne, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 8, 2019, in West Gardiner, $150 fine.

Jeffery Madore, 19, of Waterville, theft by receiving stolen property April 13, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Tuesdae M. Masse, 33, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle April 29, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Crystal A. Marr-Hunnewell, 38, of Augusta, domestic violence assault June 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Felicia K. McArthur, 33, of Augusta, two counts use of drug paraphernalia Dec. 8, 2018, and Dec. 7, 2018, both in Augusta, dismissed.

Brianna McClintock, 36, of Appleton, failure to attach turkey tag to turkey April 29, 2019, in Albion, $100 fine.

Tiffany Marie Merrill, 33, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta, two year Department of Corrections sentence all but 149 days suspended, two year probation; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, same date and town, dismissed.

Monica Morang, 37, of Augusta, habitually truant student May 7, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Andrew Nelson, 59, of New Canaan, Connecticut, operating greater than headway speed June 8, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Audrey Oxton, 33, of Augusta, habitually truant student May 7, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Brian P. Parker Sr., 55, of Fairfield, operating under the influence May 12, 2019, in Oakland, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jacqueline Paulson, 35, of South Gardiner, violating conditions of release April 22, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence; displaying false registration validation, same date and town, dismissed.

Janet Peacock, 38, of Chelsea, attaching false plates April 13, 2019, in Windsor, dismissed.

Daniel Scott Powell, 27, of Waterville, accompany motor vehicle permittee while impaired May 26, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Joseph Daly Rancourt, 24, of Pittston, operating under the influence, April 28, 2019, in Randolph, $500 fine, two day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

John E. Rink, 36, of Augusta, assault July 2, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Shelby L. Roberson, 22, of Portland, operating vehicle without license Feb. 15, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Ariana E. Scott, 27, of Tenants Harbor, criminal mischief April 16, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine, $40 restitution; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Joel M. Severance, 28, of Augusta, domestic violence assault July 1, 2017, in Augusta, 364-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one year probation.

John P. Smith Jr., 37, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 28, 2019, in Farmingdale, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Christopher James Sponsler Jr., 18, of Windsor, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 18, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Michele G. Stevens, 50, of Belgrade, operating under the influence Sept. 14, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Regina C. Stewart, 32, of Pittston, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 8, 2018, in Windsor, $500 fine, 15-day jail sentence.

Tyler W. Stover, 18, of Oakland, minor possessing liquor May 15, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Brooklyn N. Strohman, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 6, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Jonathon Teeney, 34, of Chelsea, operating vehicle without license April 26, 2019, in Gardiner, $250 fine.

Jay S. Triandafilou, 63, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and cultivating marijuana Jan. 20, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Anthony G. Veneziano, 38, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 15, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine, $23.02 restitution.

Matthew D. Wadleigh, 18, of Belgrade, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 28, 2019, in Sidney, 48-hour jail sentence.

Candy Lynne Warren, 28, of Gardiner, attaching false plates March 11, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Jessica Lynn Willett, 33, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked May 5, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Christian C. Willoughby, 44, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked May 23, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert Wilson, 63, of Gardiner, criminal threatening April 28, 2019, in Gardiner, 270-day jail sentence all suspended, one year administrative release; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon and reckless conduct, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael W. Wozniak II, 43, of Waltham, Massachusetts, criminal trespassing May 8, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, same date and town, $200 fine.

Share

« Previous

filed under: