On July 6, the front page of your newspaper boasted of helping the 70 displaced families who have recently come to our country whom are now staying at a temporary shelter in Portland (“Portland-area residents line up to host migrant families from Africa“). Several people have offered their homes, temporarily, to help these people.

As much as I empathize with these desperate families, and appreciate their dire circumstances, I was taken aback as I read further into the newspaper. There was an article (with much less attention) about a homeless single mother in Belfast with the (only) option of being given a tent and camping gear for temporary shelter. She was instructed to find a private property owner for permission to park her tent. I understand that her choice was to “couch surf.”

What does this example show how we treat our own citizens? As much as a desperate need is out there to escape other countries and find hope and shelter, what about our own people?

I am appalled that we cannot and do not treat our own citizens as well as others from other corners of the world. I just feel that we need to take care of our own people first. I hope that this single mother in Belfast finds a safe place to live.

 

Susan Murphy

Augusta

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.