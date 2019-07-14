A Poetry Reading and Book Signing with three Maine poets, Kristen Case, Colin Cheney and Jefferson Navicky, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, 193 Broadway Farmington,.

The evening will begin by celebrating a new book by Farmington author, UMF professor, and New Commons founder, Kristen Case, “Principles of Economics.” She will be followed by fellow poets Cheney and Navicky.

Case’s, “Principles of Economics” is a series of interconnected elegies for the poet’s former partner and her father, who died within six months of each other. The elegies engage other texts, including The Iliad, Chopin’s Ballades, Shakespeare’s sonnet 15, Milton’s Paradise Lost and an economics textbook, as they seek to sound out routes between the present and the past.

Cheney will read from his book “Here be Monsters.” He will be followed by Navicky, who will read from his most recent full length collection “Paper Coast.”

For more information, call 778-3454, or email [email protected].

