The fifth annual OakFest Triathlon is set for July 28, and continues its tradition of presenting a triathlon in an unorthodox manner.

The Oakland-based event includes a 3.1-mile run near the town boat landing, and a 12-mile bicycle loop that includes Rte. 23 and Oak Street.

But where the event truly stands out is on the water. Where the traditional triathlon would include a swimming loop, OakFest has a 2.5-mile paddling loop around Brown’s Island, which can be done by canoe or kayak.

“It’s a very recreational triathlon,” event organizer Holly MacKenzie said at last year’s event. “We are looking for the people where it is their first triathlon or they have been nervous to do a swim, bike and run. The kayak aspect of it really allows us to get into different clientele.”

An estimated 50 athletes participated in last year’s event. Awards will be given out to the top male finisher, top female finisher and top team. Stephen Judice of Dayton finished as the top overall finisher last year with a time of 1:12:30. Sarah Reynolds of Farmington was the top female finisher at 1:22:18.

Entry for the event is $55 for individuals, or $120 for a team. Athletes are also expected to use their own kayak or canoe for paddling, as well as their own bike.

• • •

There will be a plethora of area road races taking place Saturday.

The 10th annual Friends of Belgrade Public Library 5K starts at 8 a.m. at the Belgrade Central School. The overall top finisher for men and women will be presented with gold medals, while the top finisher in each age group will also be presented an award. Dan Frazier was the top male finisher last year, with a time of 19:28. The top female finisher was Sarah Reynolds at 21:25. Race day registration is set for $20.

The Teen Challenge Maine Chain Breaker 5K will also take place that day on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta. Registration begins at 7 a.m., with runners taking off at 9 a.m., and walkers at 9:30. Pre-registration for the race is $27, while race day registration is $30.

Just down the road from that will be the Old Hallowell Day 5K, which takes place at 7:30 a.m. at Vaughan Field in Hallowell. The race travels through Middle Street, Litchfield Road, to the South Road and back to Vaughan Field. Registration for the event is $25. Luke Thombs was last year’s top overall male runner (17:13.9), while Rosalea Kimball was the top female finisher (20:04.3). There will also be a kid (ages 10 and under) fun run, with each participant (up to 100 kids) receiving a participation ribbon.

• • •

We are mere weeks away from the 22nd Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth. The event — founded by 1984 Olympic gold medalist and Maine native Joan Benoit Samuelson — is scheduled for August 3.

Besides the 10K road race, there will also be a 10K wheelchair/handcycle race.

Jake Robertson of New Zealand was the top overall male finisher last year with a time of 27:37, winning by a 50-second margin over Stephen Sambu. A highlight of the men’s race was North Yarmouth’s Ben True, who finished third with a time of 28:29, just two seconds behind Sambu.

Sandrafalis Chebet Tuei was the top female finisher (31:21), topping second-place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh by just five seconds. Molly Huddle rounded out the top three with a time of 31:40.

Gilbert Okari holds the open male record in the race with a time of 27:28, which was set in 2003. Mary Keitany of Kenya holds the women’s record of 30:41, set in 2017.

The race begins near Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth, wrapping up at Fort Williams by the Portland Head Light.

Staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this report.

Share

« Previous