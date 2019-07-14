LEBANON — Two teenagers were injured Sunday morning after losing control of their pickup truck and hitting two oncoming vehicles and then a parked vehicle on Route 202, according to the Maine State Police.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said a 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert Rapino, 18, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, crossed the centerline and struck two vehicles in the opposite lane.

The truck then hit a parked vehicle in a driveway, went through a wooded area and came to a stop in a yard.

Rapino suffered head injuries and was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford, while his passenger, Scott Fryou, 17, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious head injuries.

McCausland said neither teen was wearing a seat belt. The occupants of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Sunday night.

