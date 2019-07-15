Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Pamela Murray and Paul Jones, Paul Clement and Jan Arey, and Pat Damon and Diane Bishop. East/west winners were Nancy Lenfest and Ken Harvey, David Lock and Fred Letourneau, and Luke Merry and Nancy Farmer. No game played Thursday.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Di Bishop and Ken Harvey, Carroll and Audrey Harding, David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, and Ted Pyszowskis and Ed Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Mary Dionne. Keith Todd placed second and Sally Foster placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Keith Todd. Bill Moore placed second and Carla Lathe placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling. Dick Quinlan and Lee Duff placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Jackie Gamage and Sylvia Palmer placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

