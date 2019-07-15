East Madison Days will be held Friday through Sunday, July 19-21, at the East Madison Fire Station, 1108 East Madison Road, unless otherwise noted.

Friday, July 19, events:

• Book talk with Bobby Clement will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the East Madison Grange, Grange Road, Madison; and

• Music with Brian Richmond, Bob Nicholson and friends is set for 7:15 p.m.

Saturday events:

• Yard and bake sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

• The silent auction will be held from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Sunday;

• Antique tools and sharpening by Swiftwater Edge Toolworks is scheduled from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.;

• Bob Clement will sign and sell his books from 9 a.m. to noon;

• Appraisal fair with Tim Pomelow (tentative) will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.; and

• Baked bean supper will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.at East Madison Grange, Grange Road, in Madison.

Sunday events:

• Silent auction is set for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with winners announced at 2:30 p.m.

• Hot dog/dynamite luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Madison Fire Station;

• Quilts of Valor recognition ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.; and

• Immediately following, dedication of the Agricultural and Industrial building will be made to Gary Malbon

For more information, contact Susan Lahti at [email protected] or 474-5961.

