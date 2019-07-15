A New Portland man sustained a head injury after he was thrown from his motorcycle shortly before 7:30 p.m., Sunday on Meadowbrook Road.

According to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Cedric Collins, 28, was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and apparently lost control of it while rapidly speeding up, which caused the motorcycle to fishtail.

Witnesses reported seeing Collins perform a move described as power turns in the road near the scene of the crash.

A North Star Ambulance took Collins to a waiting Life Flight, which took him to Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a severe head injury.

The sheriff’s office said Collins was the only person on the motorcycle.

Collins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, operating the motorcycle in an unsafe manner and speed are the cause factors of the crash.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office will review the crash to determine whether any charges will be brought.

The crash is being reconstructed by Deputy Brian Crater and forensically mapped by Cpl. Joseph Jackson, both of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to North Star Ambulance, the New Portland Fire Department also responded.

Collins remained at Central Maine Medical Center in serious condition, according to the release.

