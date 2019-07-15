Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis soul music at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.

This Old School R&B Revue is complete with female backup singers and a full horn section. The band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince, and Bruno Mars.

Tickets cost $15-$30.

For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.net, call 207-696-5800 or email [email protected].

