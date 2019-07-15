Poets Elizabeth Potter and Judith Robbins will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Harlow, 100 Water St., in Hallowell.

The event is part of the ongoing poetry series, The Bookey Readings.

Potter is a teacher and poet residing in mid-coast Maine. She also is the coordinator of the Maine College Transitions Program of Lincoln County.

Her new collection of poetry T’ai Chi of Leaves was released by Moon Pie press in September 2016. Her poems

also have been widely published in literary journals both locally and nationally, most recently in On the Issues Magazine and the online edition of Yankee Magazine.

Potter is a certified Amherst Writers and Artists workshop leader and has been leading creative writing workshops for all ages for the past eighteen years.

Robbins has worked as a waitress, journalist, legal proofreader, grant manager and assistant chaplain at Bates College, and as minister at Sheepscott Community Church before her retirement.

Her earliest call, however, was to poetry, which has been an unbroken thread through her life. Her first poem was published when she was seven, and her first collection of poems, “The North End,” was published by North Country Press when she was 70.

A $3 donation to benefit The Harlow is appreciated at the door.

For more information, email Claire Hersom at [email protected].

Share

« Previous

Next »