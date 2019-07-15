Rusty Hinges, 32 North and Bill Tozier will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at The Old Jefferson Town House, 7 Gardiner Road in Jefferson.

Each will play their signature music which ranges from original compositions, blue grass, folk songs, contemporary music, country and more.

32 North, members, Gary McCue (guitars, harmonica), Frank Bedell (bass, pedal steel), Logan Sampson (fiddle), and Johnny Monterisi (guitar,) are celebrating their 4th year of playing their eclectic music in the Midcoast.

Tozier entrances with his smooth voice and classic guitar.

The Rusty Hinges are well-known for their music and their personalities.

The Jefferson Historical Society has almost completed a many year adaptive restoration project of the Old Town House, which is now used for exhibits, displays, programs and the site of its historical collection. The building is handicapped accessible.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Historical Society.

For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.

