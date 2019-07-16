I wrote this after going to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where I sat for six hours with my elderly mother in a crowded emergency department. This new hospital was built with fewer beds than requested because of state regulators under Gov. Paul LePage. It is this lack of beds that causes severe downstream backups in the ER.

As I look around, I see every type of Maine family. I have to ask, “Is this the way life should be?” We constantly hear about the U.S. having the best health care in the world. From my point of view, I disagree. My mom could have flown to California to see a doctor in the time it takes to see a doctor in the MaineGeneral ER.

Maine should be embarrassed by MaineGeneral. To MaineGeneral and state regulators: fix this.

Brittany Fortin

Hallowell

