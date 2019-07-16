BURLINGTON, Vt. — Charles Pye, of Dallas Plantation, has been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Champlain College.

Pye is majoring in business management.

Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

