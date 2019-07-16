BURLINGTON, Vt. — Charles Pye, of Dallas Plantation, has been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Champlain College.
Pye is majoring in business management.
Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Paul J. Schupf Art Center gifted $25,000
-
Kennebec Journal
Lakeview Chamber Players plan Rangeley concert
-
Community
Mclaughlin earns degree from Western Governors University
-
Community
Pye makes president’s list at Champlain College
-
Community
Seniors play ball at Newcastle’s Lincoln Home