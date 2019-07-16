ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present the free seminar Swine 101: Raising Pastured Pork in 10 locations, from Presque Isle to Falmouth, in July and August. A smoked pork meal will be provided.

Colt W. Knight, UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist, will talk about breed selection, reproductive information, nutrition, fencing, housing and meat yield, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension.

The seminar first will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the UMaine Extension Office in Waldo County, 992 Waterville Road, Waldo.

To register, or for more information, email Richard Kersbergen at [email protected].

In July, the following seminars are scheduled:

• 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 22, UMaine Extension Office in Somerset County, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan. For more information email Kathy Hopkins at [email protected].

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, J. F. Witter Teaching and Research Center, 160 University Farm Road, Old Town. Elizabeth Hines, assistant professor of animal science and a swine specialist at Penn State University, also will be at the event. For more information, email Wendy Robertson at [email protected].

The following August seminars are scheduled:

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, UMaine Extension Androscoggin and Sagadahoc Counties, 24 Main St., Lisbon Falls. For more information, email Tori Jackson at [email protected].

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, UMaine Extension Knox-Lincoln Counties, 377 Manktown Road, Waldoboro. For more information, email Mark Hutchinson at [email protected].

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, UMaine Extension Cumberland County, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth. Carolyn Hurwitz, assistant state veterinarian, also will be at the event. For more information, email Jason Lilley at [email protected].

• Noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, UMaine Extension Aroostook County, 57 Houlton Road, Presque Isle. For more information, email Linda Trickey at [email protected].

The seminar also is slated to be held in Kennebec, Franklin and Hancock counties. For updates on dates and times, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Knight at 581-2953 or [email protected].

