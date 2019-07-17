BAR HARBOR — Ongoing construction has further pushed back the start date for ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, says the earliest service could begin is later this summer. The service was originally projected to start operating from Bar Harbor in late June.

The company is offering full refunds and alternate booking for all customers with reservations for the Fundy Rose ferry this season. The service operates between Saint John, New Brunswick and Digby, Nova Scotia.

The company says the Cat ferry will not be accepting new reservations until Bay Ferries has a more permanent start date for service.

