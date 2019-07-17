ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension manages a statewide online hay directory for buyers and sellers of hay, straw and silage. Sellers can list their products with details including location and type. Buyers can search for sources by county and the specific product needed.

The website, extension.umaine.edu ,also offers information about sampling, quality testing and harvesting quality hay products.

Also available for free download is a newly updated UMaine Extension publication, Farmer Skill and Knowledge Checklist for Hay and Haylage Makers in Maine.

For more information, contact Rick Kersbergen at 342.5971 or [email protected].

