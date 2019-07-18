Boy Scout Troop 479 held a Court of Honor for Eagle Scout Misha Littlefield, of China, on June 29 at the China Baptist Church.

Family, friends and Scouts attended the ceremony marking the advancement of this young man to the highest rank in Boy Scouts, according to a news release from Ron Emery, assistant Scoutmaster and advance chairman of Troop 479.

Littlefield, 18, joins a group of Eagle Scouts who have completed community service projects with the help of fellow Scouts and other volunteers. Each Eagle candidate must plan and supervise an Eagle service project to demonstrate his capacity and willingness to exert his leadership ability in activities that are constructive and worthwhile in his community.

His project benefited the community by building shelves at the China Food Pantry for the monthly delivery of USDA Federal goods. They did not have room to store the monthly delivery in a convenience location to stock food boxes. This Eagle Service project led by Littlefield was greatly needed according to Ann Austin at the China Food Pantry.

Following the ceremony, Littlefield recognized all those who helped him to reach the Eagle Rank.

He also thanked all the guests who took time to come to his Eagle ceremony and a special thank for all the young Scouts who came to the ceremony. He presented the Eagle mentor pin to Assistant Scoutmaster Joe Shelton for pushing him when needed.

Littlefield is the son of Rodney and Julie, of China. He is employed by Lowe’s and running his own business while working toward becoming an EMT.

