GRAY — The Maine Wildlife Park’s beloved 1-year-old moose Maggie has died, the park announced Thursday.

She was found dead in her enclosure by park staff on July 16, the park said on its Facebook page. The results of a necropsy indicated that she died from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Maggie arrived at the park last June when she was 3 weeks old and weighed about 25 pounds. She was discovered by a family in their backyard in Wallagrass, and a video of her playing with the family’s dog quickly went viral. She became a sensation at the park, drawing record numbers of visitors.

The park celebrated her first birthday in May.

“The staff at the Maine Wildlife Park are devastated by the loss, recognizing that Maggie was more than just a moose to us and her thousands of fans from all over the world,” the park wrote in itspost. “From the viral video of her playing with a German shepherd to her being viewed by a record-breaking number of park visitors last year, Maggie bridged two worlds. She served as a link between her species and our own by capturing the hearts of people everywhere. She will be greatly missed by us all.”

