Caregiver Alisa Grierson’s grandson, Owen Bailey, enjoys a sundae at the Lincoln Home in Newcastle.

Lincoln Home will host its annual Ice Cream Social at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in its activity room at 22 River Road, Newcastle.

Phil Smith, an magician with more than 30 years of experience in dazzling and delighting audiences of all ages and venues, will provide entertainment.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected].

For photos and events of daily life, visit lincoln-home.org and follow them on Facebook.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
July, newcastle maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.