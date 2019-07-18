The Penobscot Paddle and Chowder Society, a statewide canoeing organization, will conduct a canoe trip on the Kennebec River on Aug. 10 from Sidney to Augusta. The society has held trips on the Kennebec, and other rivers, in the past for its members, but this trip is special: nonmembers are invited to come on the trip, either with their own canoe or kayaks or by signing up for a seat in war canoes provided by PPCS, according to a news release from the society.

This trip has been scheduled to celebrate two anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of PPCS and the 20th anniversary of the removal of Edwards Dam in Augusta. The Natural Resources Council of Maine reports that the removal of this dam “sparked a movement for free-flowing rivers … around the world resulting in nearly 1,200 dam removals,” according to the release.

The society will provide experienced bow and stern paddlers for each war canoe.

To participate in the trip at no charge, contact Alan Fuller at 603-886-5555 or [email protected] by Aug. 8 if bringing own watercraft, or by Aug. 6 for a war canoe seat. Fuller will provide information about the trip to those who register.

